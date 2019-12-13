3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions against United States
Minsk expresses to Washington that pressure on Belarus is to fail. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our country is imposing retaliatory sanctions on the United States of America. In particular, the measures are to reduce the diplomatic and administrative-technical staff of the US Embassy, tighten visa procedures, restrict the work of American specialists in Belarus on a temporary basis, and also ban the Agency for International Development from working in Belarus.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All