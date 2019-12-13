EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions against United States

Minsk expresses to Washington that pressure on Belarus is to fail. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our country is imposing retaliatory sanctions on the United States of America. In particular, the measures are to reduce the diplomatic and administrative-technical staff of the US Embassy, tighten visa procedures, restrict the work of American specialists in Belarus on a temporary basis, and also ban the Agency for International Development from working in Belarus.

