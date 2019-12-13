Belarus stands for acceleration of digital projects in EAEU

Many projects of the Eurasian Union's digital agenda are still morose. There are few results. No economic results have been achieved in three years. This was stated today by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at Digital Almaty Forum 2021. It is taking place in Almaty, within the Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council. Belarus stands for the joint implementation of the digital projects of the five countries and building a clear chain from the idea to the finished product. After all, digitalization should bring the real sector and trade of the EAEU partner countries to a new level, both within the Union and on the international platform.



These and other projects will be discussed in detail at the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council, at first in a narrow, then in a broad composition. There are 11 issues on the agenda. The key ones are the removal of barriers and restrictions, joint cooperation, and the formation of common commodity markets.



