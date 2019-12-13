Belarus interested in strengthening interaction with India to level of strategic partnership - Lukashenko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of India Droupadi Murmu and the people of this country on their national holiday - Republic Day, BELTA reports.

"Belarus is watching with great interest the systemic transformations and successes of your beautiful country in the spheres of digital economy, space research, urban infrastructure and green energy," the congratulatory message reads.

The Belarusian side highly appreciates the significant contribution of the Indian state to ensuring international security, sustainable development, overcoming global challenges, as well as its constructive position on global and regional agendas on the platforms of international organizations and associations, Alexander Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state emphasized the country's interest in further strengthening interaction with India to the level of strategic partnership and readiness to implement joint projects in various sectors: mechanical engineering, electric transport, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and technology, science, education and culture.

"I will be happy to meet with you soon in Minsk or New Delhi to discuss practical steps to expand cooperation," the President said.