Belarus signs agreement with Cuban biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry BioCubaPharma

Following the meeting, various documents were signed, including a contract for the supply of MTZ tractors to Cuba, as well as an agreement between the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Cuban state organization of biotechnological and pharmaceutical industry BioCubaPharma.

“The implementation of all the agreements reached will allow us to develop the positive dynamics of bilateral trade, which has been outlined in 2023. I would like to take this opportunity to once again emphasize the unchanged position of Belarus on the unacceptability of the economic, trade and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba. It should be noted that since January 2021 Cuba has been unfairly and unjustifiably included by Washington in the list of countries sponsoring international terrorism. In this way, the U.S. is trying to increase pressure on Cuba, to force the Cubans to give up their independence and their own path of development chosen by the people of this country.”