Belarus waiting for official apology from Canada connection with honoring of former Nazi in local Parliament

"In Belarus, where every third of its inhabitants died during the Second World War, are outraged and deeply offended by the footage of honoring a veteran of the SS division "Galicia" in the House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament. We are convinced that such a cynical attitude to the memory of thousands of innocent victims of Nazism is not an accidental incident, as the organizers of this show are now trying to present it," the commentary reads. - "This is a kind of quintessence of the long-term consistent policy of the Canadian authorities and a number of countries of the collective West to hide and whitewash Nazi criminals, consciously condoning attempts to rewrite history."