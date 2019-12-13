3.40 RUB
Belarus waiting for official apology from Canada connection with honoring of former Nazi in local Parliament
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus commented on the invitation of a Nazi of Ukrainian origin to the Parliament of Canada, reports BELTA.
"In Belarus, where every third of its inhabitants died during the Second World War, are outraged and deeply offended by the footage of honoring a veteran of the SS division "Galicia" in the House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament. We are convinced that such a cynical attitude to the memory of thousands of innocent victims of Nazism is not an accidental incident, as the organizers of this show are now trying to present it," the commentary reads. - "This is a kind of quintessence of the long-term consistent policy of the Canadian authorities and a number of countries of the collective West to hide and whitewash Nazi criminals, consciously condoning attempts to rewrite history."
Against this background, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry called it unsurprising that all the requests of Minsk to the Canadian authorities for assistance in the investigation of the criminal case on the fact of genocide of the Belarusian population during the Great Patriotic War and the post-war period remain unanswered.
"Suffice it to recall another Nazi criminal of Ukrainian origin - the infamous executioner of Khatyn, Vladimir Katryuk, who lived in Canada for more than 60 years and did not suffer the deserved punishment, as the Canadian authorities refused to extradite him," recalled the Foreign Ministry.
