The Belarusian and Russian Foreign Ministries have released a new joint report, "On the Human Rights Situation in Individual Countries." This is the third such report that Minsk and Moscow have jointly compiled. The document's main goal is to expose the underbelly of European and American democracy and respond to persistent accusations against the Union State.

The report includes not only dry text but also graphic photographs and videos demonstrating gross violations of basic rights and freedoms in Western countries, including the suppression of dissent, censorship, persecution of journalists, discrimination, and the use of violence by law enforcement during peaceful protests.