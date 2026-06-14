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Belarusian and Russian Foreign Ministries release joint report on human rights in the West
The Belarusian and Russian Foreign Ministries have released a new joint report, "On the Human Rights Situation in Individual Countries." This is the third such report that Minsk and Moscow have jointly compiled. The document's main goal is to expose the underbelly of European and American democracy and respond to persistent accusations against the Union State.
The report includes not only dry text but also graphic photographs and videos demonstrating gross violations of basic rights and freedoms in Western countries, including the suppression of dissent, censorship, persecution of journalists, discrimination, and the use of violence by law enforcement during peaceful protests.
This time, the focus was not only on politics but also on the social sphere: access to healthcare, education, and the appalling conditions in Western prisons. The document has already been published, and it is planned to be presented in person within the next month at diplomatic venues of the CIS, the OSCE in Vienna, and at the UN headquarters in Geneva.