Belarusian Companies Enter Myanmar Market: Contracts worth $9 Million Signed in Yangon
A bilateral Belarusian-Myanmar business forum is underway in Yangon. Direct contracts worth over $9 million are planned to be signed. This represents a relatively rapid rapprochement between the two sides; just a year has passed since the intensification of relations began.
The Belarusian-Myanmar business forum opened on November 27 at 5:00 a.m. Minsk time. More than 16 documents are expected to be signed, which will facilitate cooperation, primarily export cooperation.
Belarus has a very representative delegation: Integral, MTZ, MAZ, Belshina, and Bellakt, cheese factories, Mogotex, and the list is still incomplete.
The goal is to establish direct cooperation ties. Myanmar is a huge market of over 50 million people, with a strong focus on the agricultural sector. The Belarusian side is ready to actively participate in this.
Furthermore, agreements will be signed between banks in the two countries enabling to significantly simplify financial transfers.