A bilateral Belarusian-Myanmar business forum is underway in Yangon. Direct contracts worth over $9 million are planned to be signed. This represents a relatively rapid rapprochement between the two sides; just a year has passed since the intensification of relations began.

The Belarusian-Myanmar business forum opened on November 27 at 5:00 a.m. Minsk time. More than 16 documents are expected to be signed, which will facilitate cooperation, primarily export cooperation.

Belarus has a very representative delegation: Integral, MTZ, MAZ, Belshina, and Bellakt, cheese factories, Mogotex, and the list is still incomplete.

The goal is to establish direct cooperation ties. Myanmar is a huge market of over 50 million people, with a strong focus on the agricultural sector. The Belarusian side is ready to actively participate in this.