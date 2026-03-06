Belarusian Embassy in Iran issue recommendations for Belarusian citizens in the country

The Belarusian Embassy in Iran has issued recommendations for Belarusian citizens in the country.

The Belarusian Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued recommendations for Belarusian citizens in Iran in connection with the current situation in the Middle East, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian embassy in Tehran.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus recommends that Belarusian citizens located in Iran remain vigilant, avoid panic, exercise extreme caution, and observe personal safety measures. Do not approach military or other government facilities (do not take photos or videos), avoid crowded places, and strictly follow the instructions of the Belarusian Embassy in Iran and local authorities. If necessary, seek shelter or (if none are available nearby) the lower levels of underground parking garages," the embassy said in a statement.

Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, Belarusian citizens currently in the country are strongly advised to use available land routes for independent travel from Iran to Armenia or Azerbaijan. The embassy reminded that the Nurduz-Agarak checkpoint en route to Armenia is currently the optimal point for independent departure from Iran. Exit through Azerbaijan requires prior individual permits.

To obtain permission from the Azerbaijani authorities to cross the Astara checkpoint, please send your full name in Russian and English, date of birth, passport number, expiration date, entry stamp into Iran, contact phone numbers, and a color copy of your passport to the Belarusian Embassy in Tehran in advance via the Iranian messaging app BALE (+989122152935) or RUBIKA (+989122152935), or by email at iran@mfa.gov.by, or via WhatsApp (+989300037990).

If necessary, please contact the emergency numbers of the Belarusian Embassy in Iran (+98 21 22752229, +98 912 2152935, iran@mfa.gov.by).