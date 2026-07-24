Belarusian Foreign Minister Discusses Cooperation with Pakistan and Iran on SCO Sidelines

Within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Kyrgyzstan, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov held a series of bilateral meetings.

During the conversation with the Pakistani Foreign Minister, it was emphasized that relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect and a high level of trust between the leader of Belarus and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The foreign ministers coordinated the schedule of upcoming contacts, including meetings at the highest and high levels.