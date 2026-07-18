Belarusian Foreign Minister Meets with President of Mozambique

Belarus and Africa continue to demonstrate stable growth in long-term partnership. During his visit to Mozambique, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov held a meeting with the president of the African republic.

The sides discussed the current level of cooperation. The main topics were the mechanization of agriculture to ensure food security and the strengthening of Mozambique’s industrial sovereignty. The meeting agenda also covered the creation of joint production of mixed fertilizers, the development of logistics corridors for the supply of Belarusian goods, and the transfer of Belarusian technologies and experience in various fields, including energy.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“Our state is ready to work together with Mozambique on issues of mineral extraction and processing, since this is the experience that Belarus has.”

Minsk and Maputo outlined steps to combat terrorism and prepared a large package of agreements in the fields of security, education, and healthcare for signing.

During the meeting, Maxim Ryzhenkov also handed over a personal message from Alexander Lukashenko to Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, inviting him to visit Belarus on an official visit.

The African leader gratefully accepted the invitation and instructed his Foreign Ministry to begin preparations for the upcoming trip.