Belarusian investigators are examining a drone used in a double-provocation. The aircraft took off from Lithuanian territory and followed a complex route through our country and Poland.

On November 30, an unexpected aerial visitor appeared over Grodno – a drone. At the crash site, the ops team discovered an aircraft-type UAV with a 1.5-meter wingspan. The wreckage provided a good overview of the aircraft. It was 91 cm long, 30 cm high and 8.5 cm wide – essentially an inconspicuous dwarf reconnaissance aircraft.

The devil, as they say, is in the details. And in the case of drones, it's in their flight missions. Upon inspection of the drone, the picture became clear. The drone was loaded with state-of-the-art technology: navigation equipment, a video camera, and two 32GB memory cards. Essentially, it was like having an entire archive in your pocket.

Decryption of the data provided a definitive answer. The flight lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes. The takeoff point was Lithuanian territory, near the village of Kapčiamiestis. This means that after flying over Grodno, the drone was supposed to cross into Poland and head toward Germany. However, over the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, the drone was supposed to turn around and fly back toward Grodno. It would then cross the Polish-Belarusian border again and from Grodno return to Lithuania. The drone's route, then, was a ready-made diplomatic scandal!

Ruslan Varankou, Spokesperson of Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

"On 1 December, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Republic of Lithuania in the Republic of Belarus,Erikas Vilkanetsas, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. He was issued a protest in connection with the violation of the state border of the Republic of Belarus by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the airplane type, launched from the territory of the Republic of Lithuania on 30 November 2025. The UAV illegally entered the airspace of the Republic of Belarus from the Lazdijai district of Lithuania and crashed within the city limits of Grodno. An analysis of the debris, including video recordings and navigation data stored on flash drives, indicates that the route of the Western European–manufactured UAV involved flying over the territory of Belarus, crossing into Poland, and returning along the same route to the point of departure in Lithuania. "

The Ministry emphasized: "We regard these actions as a deliberate provocation not only against the Republic of Belarus, but also against the Republic of Poland. Such actions pose a threat to the security of the Republic of Belarus and are a direct violation of international law, including the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation. "

The Belarusian side demands from the Lithuanian side to immediately provide detailed and comprehensive information about the circumstances of this incident, including the purpose of the launch and the aircraft operator; conduct a thorough investigation and hold accountable those responsible for organizing this provocative act; and take immediate and comprehensive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Republic of Belarus reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, based on the evolving situation.

The markings on the drone's wings read R250204. The blades bear the markings "aero naut," "CAM Z carbon," and the address of the manufacturer's German website, WWW.AERO-NAUT.DE.

The preliminary findings of the investigation can be summarized in one clear phrase: a double provocation. Not only against Belarus, but also against Poland. There is much food for thought here. This is an ideal tool for whipping up hysteria, tailored to the desired audience, depending on the ultimate goals of the information war.