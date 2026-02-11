Belarusian Foreign Ministry confirms visit of high-ranking French diplomat to Belarus

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry commented on a publication in Le Monde. The publication reported that a high-ranking official of the French Foreign Ministry visited Minsk last week.

Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, confirmed that Brice Roquefeuil, Director of the Continental Europe Department of the General Department for Political and Security Affairs of the French Foreign Ministry, visited Minsk on February 5 and 6 at the invitation of the Belarusian side.