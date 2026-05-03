The Belarusian side clearly distinguishes between the fraternal Armenian people and their short-sighted government officials. This was stated by Ruslan Varankov, press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the recent statements by the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament about Belarus's "lack of independence," BELTA reports.

"The statements by the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament are nothing more than pre-election populism and a desperate attempt to distract his own electorate from dire domestic problems. When poverty is skyrocketing, exceeding 40% at the upper limit, unemployment is rising, and entire regions are stagnating, it's easiest to appoint an external enemy and resort to insulting labels. Such a cynical approach is nothing but regrettable," said Ruslan Varankov.

The Foreign Ministry's press secretary emphasized that Belarus is a sovereign state that independently determines the format of its allied relations with Russia. "We are proud of this cooperation and will not allow anyone to lecture us. Attempts to drag Minsk into domestic political squabbles under the guise of mythical interference are a gross violation of basic diplomatic ethics. The results of official Yerevan's so-called balanced pro-Western course are clear: depopulation, chronic economic instability, and complete foreign policy dependence, forcing it to serve as a puppet at other countries' summits," stated Ruslan Varankov.