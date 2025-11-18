Belarusian Foreign Ministry stated its readiness to establish equal dialogue with Germany and EU

Belarus is ready to establish a pragmatic and equal dialogue with Germany and the European Union, based on mutual respect and consideration of the interests of both parties. This was stated by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The head of our Foreign Ministry, Maxim Ryzhenkov, met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Federal Republic of Germany in Belarus on the occasion of the presentation of the original credentials. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Belarusian-German relations, taking into account the evolving international political realities and the current situation in the region.