Belarusian MFA: Lithuanian authorities have once again demonstrated disregard for their obligations

According to Belarusian Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Ruslan Varankov, the Lithuanian authorities have once again demonstrated disregard for their international legal obligations, BELTA reports.

"We remind you that the decision to close the border was made unilaterally by the Lithuanian side, was purely politicized, and was taken outside the procedures and timeframes stipulated by current international treaties. For example, in accordance with the bilateral agreement on state border crossing points, official notification of such actions must be sent in advance: from one to five days, depending on the situation," Varankov noted.

"The current decision to reopen the Šalčininkai and Medininkai border crossings (Benyakoni and Kamenny Log on the Belarusian side) was once again made in violation of established procedures," the press secretary noted. "Thereby, the Lithuanian side has once again demonstrated its disregard for its international legal obligations."

According to him, the risk of another unilateral border closure by Vilnius remains, as the Lithuanian authorities have openly stated. This could have serious consequences for ordinary citizens and legal entities.