Belarusian MFA: Tehran Capable to Overcome Difficulties on Its Own and Maintain Stability in Country
Belarus is closely monitoring development of the situation in Iran. Minsk expresses confidence that Tehran is capable of independently overcoming its difficulties and maintaining stability. Belarus rejects any external interference.
Ruslan Varankou, Head of Information and Digital Diplomacy Department of Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
"We are confident that the Iranian government and people are capable of overcoming the current difficulties and maintaining stability in the country. Based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, Belarus categorically rejects any form of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. Belarusian citizens planning urgent travel to Iran should be sure to heed official notifications (NOTAMs) from government authorities regarding airspace restrictions, airline announcements regarding changes to flight schedules to Iran, and information about possible changes to airport operations. For Belarusian citizens already in Iran, standard recommendations apply in this challenging situation: comply with local laws, follow official orders, exercise caution, and avoid crowded places."
On January 13, the Belarusian Foreign Minister discussed the situation surrounding Iran with his Russian counterpart. Maxim Ryzhenkov and Sergey Lavrov emphasized the unacceptability of foreign interference in the internal affairs of other states and expressed hope for a speedy settlement of the situation in Iran.