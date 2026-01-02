3.71 BYN
Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns aggression against Venezuela
The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns the US armed aggression against Venezuela and views it as a direct threat to international peace and security.
Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
"The Belarusian side declares its unwavering support for the legitimate government of Venezuela and joins the call for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, which bears the primary responsibility for maintaining peace. The Belarusian diplomatic mission in Caracas is operating normally, and its personnel are safe. The situation with Belarusian citizens is being monitored; no reports of extreme incidents involving them have been received."
Minsk affirms the inviolable right of the Venezuelan people to determine their own destiny. No form of external intervention, especially forceful, can be justified.