Belarus and Vietnam have no closed topics. This explains why the countries interact so easily and simply through their defense and law enforcement agencies, which involves the exchange of information, operational experience, and the training and professional development of military specialists. The two sides also understand how to work together to combat crime, especially organized and transnational crime.

The working visit of the Belarusian Security Council State Secretary began in Hanoi, a city of contrasts where, without exaggeration, several cultures merge. The first stop was Istanbul, where Alexander Volfovich met with Mustafa Samancı, Deputy State Secretary of the National Security Council of Turkey. The parties discussed relevant bilateral issues and the military-political situation in the region and the world at large. The meeting took place in a traditionally friendly tone.

In Vietnam, Alexander Volfovich, on the instructions of the head of state, will also touch upon the economic sphere. Belarusian business interests in this country are colossal, just as Vietnamese interests in Belarus are. Trade turnover last year amounted to $245 million (not the highest possible figure). But contacts exist, and there is a desire to strengthen them.

As a result, Belarus and Vietnam conduct bilateral trade: exports of Belarusian dairy products, beef, and MAZ trucks, and imports of seafood, natural rubber, coffee, and footwear. Vietnam has a developed agricultural sector. Therefore, our equipment is critically important. Belarus tractors are well-known here. Cooperation in the defense industry can also be added to this.