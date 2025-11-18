Belarus's Voice in UN: Minsk Calls for an End to Politically-Based Bullying of States

Belarus has always been committed to improving the human rights situation, but will never accept imposed approaches that involve coercion and pressure. This statement was made by the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN at a meeting of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, where a report on the work of the Human Rights Council was presented.

"According to its mandate, the Council should address real human rights issues that significantly impact people's quality of life and contribute to strengthening the capacity of states in this area. However, the Council continues to increasingly go beyond the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity, and non-selectivity, sometimes engaging in outright political persecution of states. Selective country-specific approaches are just one element of the practice of instrumentalizing human rights for political purposes, which undermines trust in the Council and its decisions. We are witnessing a paradoxical picture of how the Council, while supposedly combating repression in individual countries, is itself turning into a repressive body. The abuse of human rights issues is placed alongside issues that contradict international law and unilateral coercive measures. And here we are faced with yet another paradox. On the one hand, the work of the HRC is actively used to justify an illegal sanctions policy aimed at widespread interference in the internal affairs of all countries. independent states, while, on the other hand, the Council continues to effectively ignore the negative impact on human rights of unilateral coercive measures arbitrarily imposed by a group of countries, ostensibly in accordance with Council decisions."