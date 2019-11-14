PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarusian delegation takes part in 40th session of General Conference of UNESCO

The 40th session of the General Conference of UNESCO is taking place in Paris. On the eve of the meeting, Ambassador of Belarus to France Igor Fisenko addressed the organization's headquarters. He noted the high level of interaction between our country and UNESCO. Belarus has been a member of UNESCO since 1954.

