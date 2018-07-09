PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus’ resolution on digital economy on agenda of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session

Berlin is hosting the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly these days, and Belarus’ resolution on the digital economy is one of the items on the agenda. During the discussions, Belarusian parliamentarians supported the resolution of the OSCE PA's Ad Hoc Committee on Countering Terrorism.

The annual session will end on Wednesday and, following its results, the Berlin Declaration will be adopted.

