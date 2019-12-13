3.41 RUB
Belarusian and Russian lawmakers ready for constructive cooperation
Today, in the conditions of severe sanctions pressure, the joint work of Belarus and Russia at the legislative level, the development of inter-parliamentary ties helps the relations between the two countries to develop more dynamically. This was announced by the Belarusian senators during a meeting with the chairman of the Samara Gubernskaya Duma.
The Council of the Republic is interested in cooperation not only with the Federation Council, but also with the legislative bodies of the Russian regions. We pay special attention to ensuring national security. In recent years, more than 20 laws have been adopted to improve this area. We are actively working with citizens' appeals. And international cooperation of the upper house of parliament is aimed at solving humanitarian and economic issues.
Another major issue is to ensure food security. Today Belarus is an important strategic and trade and economic partner of the region.
Last year the volume of mutual trade turnover between our country and Samara region increased more than 2.5 times. More than 55% of wheeled tractors produced by the enterprises of Belarus work in the fields of the province.
