Belarusian Parliament may have special guest status in PACE restored
In the near future, the Belarusian Parliament may have the special guest status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe restored, said the speaker of the House of Representatives. The Belarusian deputies are regularly invited to the meetings of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy. The next meeting of the committee will be held in early October and will be devoted to the elections in Belarus.
The current composition opens the autumn session of the National Assembly on October 2. There are 60 draft laws on the agenda. The central document of the session will be the draft budget-2020.
Next week, on September 24, the Belarusian parliamentary delegation will take part in the 4th meeting of the speakers of the Eurasian Parliaments in Nur-Sultan. It will focus on security and stability in the region.
