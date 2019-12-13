Belarusian Parliament opens autumn session today

The deputies and senators are willing to work efficiently. Despite the challenges that the state faces, the standard of living of ordinary people must grow. There are dozens of bills in the portfolio, especially economic ones! The parliamentarians have already voted for the introduction of criminal liability for calls to introduce sanctions against our country in the first reading. In total, there were about 10 documents on the agenda today. The bill on amending the Constitution of Belarus, and the suspension of the agreement on readmission with the EU were among them.

The autumn session is going to be intense. The deputies state this on the sidelines, and Speaker Vladimir Andreichenko shares the same opinion in his opening speech. The sanctions pressure is not abating, but this is only a reason to work more efficiently. There is a big dialogue in the country about the future: what rules of political and public life should be enshrined in the new Constitution. A single voting day was discussed in the first place.

The deputies find this initiative advantageous. This is not only budget savings, but also contributes to the socio-political stability. Senators also agreed with such approach.

This bill was supported today. The document on calls for sanctions has just begun to be discussed. It was introduced to the Parliament by head of the commission Oleg Belokonev. There was already an article about harming national security in the Criminal Code. Given the negative impact of many Telegram channels, there is a need to strengthen responsibility. If the calls, including on the Internet, lead to grave consequences, punishment provides for imprisonment up to 12 years.

The responsibility must be serious and the deputies supported this position.

Another important issue is the suspension of the readmission agreement with the European Union. The document was prepared as a response to unfriendly actions towards Belarus.

A visiting session at the Bruzgi checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border was dedicated to the European hostility on Sunday.

In addition, the deputies and senators discussed changes in the legislation on advertising, tourism and bank deposits. Traditionally, one of the main issues of the autumn session is the budget package for the next year. The decision on the expenditure and income aspects as well as taxes will be made in December.