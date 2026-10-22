Belousov to Lukashenko: International Situation Is Becoming Increasingly Unpredictable

The international situation remains extremely complex and is becoming increasingly unpredictable. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov stated this during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA reports.

“You are absolutely right. The international situation continues to deteriorate. It remains extremely complex. Not only is it complex, it is becoming more and more unpredictable. We see what is happening in Europe, in the Middle East. And this requires preemptive actions,” the head of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to him, this was precisely the main subject of discussions at the meeting with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin: “What other actions, what other tasks we must set for ourselves and resolve in the shortest possible time at our level. There is a whole range of political issues that, of course, require decisions by the supreme commanders-in-chief.”