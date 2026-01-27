The established by US President Trump Board of Peace for Gaza welcomed Belarus, calling it "one of the founding members." The corresponding statement was posted on the organization's official page on the social media platform X.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a document on the country's accession to the Board of Peace and fulfilling the provisions of its Charter. The international structure, established on January 22, was initially conceived to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip, but was given a broader mandate to prevent and resolve various international conflicts.