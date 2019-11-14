Early voting continues in Belarus: the country chooses new parliament.

More than 11.5% of voters have already made their choice. The most active is Vitebsk Region. A lot of people have decided to cast their votes in advance: those who have plans for the weekend. We remind you that 515 candidates take part in the election race. According to the CEC, a record number of observers were accredited: 1,027 international and 30,000 national ones. On the main election day, November 17, voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.