3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Early voting continues in Belarus: the country chooses new parliament.
More than 11.5% of voters have already made their choice. The most active is Vitebsk Region. A lot of people have decided to cast their votes in advance: those who have plans for the weekend. We remind you that 515 candidates take part in the election race. According to the CEC, a record number of observers were accredited: 1,027 international and 30,000 national ones. On the main election day, November 17, voters will be able to cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
