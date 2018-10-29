3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Vice Speaker Boleslav Pirshtuk: Expanding ties in the European direction is a priority task for Belarus
Vice-Speaker Boleslaw Pirshtuk discussed the common interests of Belarus and the European Union with delegation of the European Parliament: from the development of close economic ties to strengthening common security in Euro region. By the way, Belarus emphasizes the need to step up international cooperation in this area. However, the interests of official Brussels and Minsk do not lie only in the political plane.
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
