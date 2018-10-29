PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Vice Speaker Boleslav Pirshtuk: Expanding ties in the European direction is a priority task for Belarus

Vice-Speaker Boleslaw Pirshtuk discussed the common interests of Belarus and the European Union with delegation of the European Parliament: from the development of close economic ties to strengthening common security in Euro region. By the way, Belarus emphasizes the need to step up international cooperation in this area. However, the interests of official Brussels and Minsk do not lie only in the political plane.

