Was it possible to avoid war in Ukraine? The possibility of peace talks: is it realistic to stop the bloodshed right now? President of Belarus gave a big interview to Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko. The conversation lasted about two hours and mostly concerned Ukraine. There were no taboo topics and questions. During the conversation, new details that had not previously appeared in the media were voiced. Alexander Lukashenko gave a full account of the real situation in Ukraine and its future if no steps are taken towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.