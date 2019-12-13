3.41 RUB
Lukashenko gives full account of real situation in Ukraine in big interview with Diana Panchenko
Was it possible to avoid war in Ukraine? The possibility of peace talks: is it realistic to stop the bloodshed right now? President of Belarus gave a big interview to Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko. The conversation lasted about two hours and mostly concerned Ukraine. There were no taboo topics and questions. During the conversation, new details that had not previously appeared in the media were voiced. Alexander Lukashenko gave a full account of the real situation in Ukraine and its future if no steps are taken towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
Russia, personal relationship with Putin, lessons learned after the situation with PMC "Wagner" and in what case Belarus could use nuclear weapons. Alexander Lukashenko was also asked if he is going to run for the next presidential election in Belarus.
This conversation is worth seeing! It is now the third line in the trends. Alexander Lukashenko's interview has caused a wide public resonance. It is actively discussed in the media space. The full interview is available on the YouTube channel of the Agency of TV News.
