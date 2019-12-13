The agony of American politicians finally tears off the masks of double standards. Former adviser to Donald Trump John Bolton said that

it's time for the collective West to destroy the "Russia-China axis". And for this, new NATO members are needed: Japan, Australia and Israel. The ex-CIA analyst has already stated that the North Atlantic Alliance is simply faced with a shortage of numbers.

But is the world ready to fight Russia and China for the sake of US interests? - author's commentary by Maria Petrashko.

If NATO is expanding, does anyone need it? The question is who needs it? And why? Finally, the United States openly admits: they want to destroy the "Russia-China axis." Forgetting that this axis appeared only thanks to the pressure and predatory policy of Washington. So, in order to destroy Russia and China, for some reason, Australia, Israel, and Japan are needed in NATO. You don't need to be a political strategist to understand that Asia, the Middle East, and Africa slip away from the colonialist American paws of influence like sand. It is for this purpose that NATO is being transformed from a North Atlantic into a global military alliance. It’s not easy to decide what to do. And if Japan, Europe and Australia have long adopted a characteristic bend in the direction of Washington, the position of Israel is quite different. To understand, it is important to know why Israel refused to supply its weapons to Ukraine, no matter how much the United States bends.

Alexander Krylov, orientalist:

One gets the impression that Netanyahu is simply talking about this problem and is not going to actively support Ukraine in this conflict. There are many reasons for this. The main thing is that Netanyahu, as an experienced politician, is trying to build relations with all countries. Of course, the United States has always been and will remain a priority in Israel's foreign policy, but at the same time, Israel will never abandon its very well-established relations with Russia, China, India and many other states.

All this is extremely logical. But it is also important to understand that if Israeli weapons or air defense systems end up in Ukraine, Iran will suddenly have the latest aircraft and missiles made in Russia: S-400. And the Israeli missile defense system "Iron Dome" is not designed to combat the latest missiles. So the Israelis keep neutrality. After all, Moscow and Jerusalem, by tacit agreement, do not enter into a direct struggle. Otherwise, in Syria, we would have seen such cases everywhere, given how Israel bombs Iranian targets in Syria. Therefore, the latest protests in Israel do not seem accidental, because in any country that disobeyed the White House, protests suddenly begin, is it a coincidence?

And the leak of Pentagon data does not seem so accidental. The documents with Israel's alleged plans for the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been made public to the detriment of Washington. But the Israelis are against such a development of events, which means that the reason for continuing the rallies is here. Well, let's not forget the openly Nazi ideas of the Kiev Reich, which are unlikely to please the Israeli government, which is unlikely to support the creation of new ghettos ... However, this all is making noise. Washington needs Israel, so there will be no color revolutions there. After all, Jerusalem is Washington's main support in the Middle East, in the fight against Iran. Therefore, Israel is being pulled into NATO as an overseer in the Middle East region. But drawing Israel into NATO as simply as Finland is almost impossible. After all, Beijing may not like this, and destroy numerous trade ties. Therefore, it will be necessary to organize a very weighty reason! But for now, the Alliance creates the appearance of excitement and invites everyone to the Alliance, which is more like agony.

EVRENSEL: "Finland's accession to NATO is a fatal strategic mistake. We can say that;Finland, NATO's so-called "security" member, is now in greater danger than ever before.