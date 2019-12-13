3.40 RUB
Bolton calls Japan, Australia and Israel to NATO - why does the US need it?
The agony of American politicians finally tears off the masks of double standards. Former adviser to Donald Trump John Bolton said that
it's time for the collective West to destroy the "Russia-China axis". And for this, new NATO members are needed: Japan, Australia and Israel. The ex-CIA analyst has already stated that the North Atlantic Alliance is simply faced with a shortage of numbers.
But is the world ready to fight Russia and China for the sake of US interests? - author's commentary by Maria Petrashko.
If NATO is expanding, does anyone need it? The question is who needs it? And why? Finally, the United States openly admits: they want to destroy the "Russia-China axis." Forgetting that this axis appeared only thanks to the pressure and predatory policy of Washington. So, in order to destroy Russia and China, for some reason, Australia, Israel, and Japan are needed in NATO. You don't need to be a political strategist to understand that Asia, the Middle East, and Africa slip away from the colonialist American paws of influence like sand. It is for this purpose that NATO is being transformed from a North Atlantic into a global military alliance. It’s not easy to decide what to do. And if Japan, Europe and Australia have long adopted a characteristic bend in the direction of Washington, the position of Israel is quite different. To understand, it is important to know why Israel refused to supply its weapons to Ukraine, no matter how much the United States bends.
Alexander Krylov, orientalist:
One gets the impression that Netanyahu is simply talking about this problem and is not going to actively support Ukraine in this conflict. There are many reasons for this. The main thing is that Netanyahu, as an experienced politician, is trying to build relations with all countries. Of course, the United States has always been and will remain a priority in Israel's foreign policy, but at the same time, Israel will never abandon its very well-established relations with Russia, China, India and many other states.
All this is extremely logical. But it is also important to understand that if Israeli weapons or air defense systems end up in Ukraine, Iran will suddenly have the latest aircraft and missiles made in Russia: S-400. And the Israeli missile defense system "Iron Dome" is not designed to combat the latest missiles. So the Israelis keep neutrality. After all, Moscow and Jerusalem, by tacit agreement, do not enter into a direct struggle. Otherwise, in Syria, we would have seen such cases everywhere, given how Israel bombs Iranian targets in Syria. Therefore, the latest protests in Israel do not seem accidental, because in any country that disobeyed the White House, protests suddenly begin, is it a coincidence?
And the leak of Pentagon data does not seem so accidental. The documents with Israel's alleged plans for the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been made public to the detriment of Washington. But the Israelis are against such a development of events, which means that the reason for continuing the rallies is here. Well, let's not forget the openly Nazi ideas of the Kiev Reich, which are unlikely to please the Israeli government, which is unlikely to support the creation of new ghettos ... However, this all is making noise. Washington needs Israel, so there will be no color revolutions there. After all, Jerusalem is Washington's main support in the Middle East, in the fight against Iran. Therefore, Israel is being pulled into NATO as an overseer in the Middle East region. But drawing Israel into NATO as simply as Finland is almost impossible. After all, Beijing may not like this, and destroy numerous trade ties. Therefore, it will be necessary to organize a very weighty reason! But for now, the Alliance creates the appearance of excitement and invites everyone to the Alliance, which is more like agony.
EVRENSEL: "Finland's accession to NATO is a fatal strategic mistake. We can say that;Finland, NATO's so-called "security" member, is now in greater danger than ever before.
And now the question is: why does Finland need this? Russian citizens provided a consistently large and generous tourist flow, which healthy supported the Finnish economy. But now this is not the case through the fault of the Finnish government. Finland is not the most gasified country, and if not electricity, then they heat it with firewood - in most cases this is firewood. Have you ever heard of the Finnish taiga? I didn’t. Cutting down the whole of Finland is, of course, an entertaining idea, but it contradicts not so much the green principles of the unscrupulous European Union as logic: the forests there are not endless. And the military threat, which did not exist, because Russia does not need to expand to Finland and return Finnish autonomy back to the original Russian Empire. And now there are NATO bases, and now this is a legitimate target. In general, not only did the Finnish authorities left citizens with bare brooms, but they also created a threat in their neighborhood for themselves. And now Finland y announced recession. And let me remind you, the fee for NATO membership is 2% of GDP, but there is talk of raising the rate. What if Trump does come to power, you will definitely have to pay in full. This is what happens to a country where not professional politicians are in power, but stormy, but tolerant party girls.
