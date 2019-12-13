3.43 RUB
Brest and Chinese Dalian sign agreement on friendship and cooperation
The delegation of the Chinese province of Liaoning visited Brest Region. There is an agreement on twinning and friendly relations between the regions. They plan to develop cooperation in agriculture, industry, medicine, education, sports, culture and tourism.
In particular, during the meeting Brest and Dalian signed an agreement on friendship and cooperation, as well as a memorandum linking Brest Central City Hospital and Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Lu Xiaodong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine:
“We visited the Brest Central City Hospital, the Tonus Center and the Belaya Vezha Health Resort and saw that each of these institutions has installed advanced equipment and apparatus and created good conditions for patients. We also saw that Chinese acupuncture and massage are used there. We are interested in cooperation and joint work to exchange experience.”
The Chinese partners also presented an exhibition of the intangible cultural heritage of the Liaoning Province at the Brest Academic Drama Theater.
