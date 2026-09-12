BRICS nations adopt New Delhi summit declaration

Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov and India’s Foreign Minister discussed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation between Minsk and New Delhi. The parties reaffirmed the traditionally friendly nature of Belarusian-Indian relations and spoke positively of their interaction within multilateral forums, including BRICS and the SCO. The participants discussed the schedule for high-level bilateral visits and the expansion of Belarus's consular presence in Indian regions. Maksim Ryzhenkov also noted the positive momentum in trade relations; trade turnover between the two countries has surpassed $1 billion and continues to grow. Particular attention was paid to negotiations regarding a free trade agreement between the EAEU and India. Discussions also covered increasing the number of flights between Belarus and India. The meeting took place during the Belarusian Foreign Minister's visit to India to attend the summit of BRICS—one of the world's largest blocs. In his welcoming remarks, the Prime Minister of India emphasized the invaluable role played by BRICS.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India:

"Over the past 20 years, BRICS has strengthened its distinct identity on the global stage. We respect each other's positions and move forward based on consensus. We do not oppose anyone; on the contrary, we strive to move forward guided by the principle of universal participation."

Following the summit in New Delhi, the BRICS member states adopted a final declaration. In the official document, the bloc's leaders called for maximum restraint in global conflict zones, placing special emphasis on the need to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East. In a separate point, the states expressed shared concern over the rise of unilateral sanctions and trade tariffs, which grossly distort World Trade Organization rules. To safeguard the global economy, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to establishing independent cross-border payment mechanisms and increasing the use of national currencies. Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of reforming outdated international institutions to ensure fair representation for countries of the Global South.