We'll have our own Mercedes cars - Lukashenko on joint work with Russia on import substitution

Belarus and Russia are going to intensify work on import substitution in the situation of sanctions pressure. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Governor of Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia Gleb Nikitin.



The President called import substitution a number one issue for the economies of both countries. "We've had a very serious conversation with the Russian President just recently. We will meet again in the coming days to discuss these issues. We have already seen what programs we have to implement and how much money will be spent on this," said the Belarusian leader.



According to him, the industry of both countries has the potential to produce practically any product but there is a need to improve the quality of certain industries in order to meet the world standards. This, of course, will take some time.



Continuing the topic of import substitution, the President pointed out that Russia had recently announced its intention to produce Ladas, Moskvichs. "What's wrong with that? It's no longer those Soviet-era Moskvichs, of course, though not yet the Mercedes. When the time comes, we'll have our own Mercedes. It doesn't take much time," said the head of state.



