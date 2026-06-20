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China condemns any attacks on civilians and urges relevant parties to stay calm and exercise restraint, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at a briefing on June 22, 2026, RIA Novosti informed.

"China condemns any attacks on civilians and urges all relevant parties to stay calm and exercise restraint, and halt assaults on civilians and civilian infrastructure," Guo Jiakun said in response to a request for comment on the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk region.

On June 17, Acting Bryansk Region Governor Yegor Kovalchuk reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to attack the bus of a children's soccer team from the Gomel Region, which was traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation. A woman was killed, and eight people, including six children, were injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to provide assistance to the victims of the terrorist attack.

The Gomel Regional Executive Committee reported that the bus was carrying students from a sports school and a dance studio from the city of Rechitsa in the Gomel Region.