Membership in SCO opens broad opportunities and prospects for Belarus in international arena

The expert community continues to actively discuss the results of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand.



The heads of the states adopted a number of the most important decisions. The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand brought a verdict against the unipolar world. The meeting of the heads of member countries, observers and partners has clearly demonstrated the direction in which the international cooperation will develop and what principles are to be used as a foundation for the future.



Belarus received unanimous support in receiving the status of a full member of the SCO. The organization plans to further expand and strengthen cooperation in all areas.



The Samarkand Declaration of the Council of Heads of State is the principal final document. The conference resulted in a record-breaking number of agreements, concepts and programs - 44 documents in total were adopted.



The most important issue for us is the beginning of the procedure for accession to full member states. This opens broad opportunities and prospects for Belarus in the international arena.



