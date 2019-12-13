What can threaten the world? Alexander Lukashenko talks about it with important guests from the EU and Russia

Both the West and the East came together in Minsk this week. It was here that representatives of various states gathered for a high-level conference - Belarus has once again initiated a great dialogue on security issues. And it is not so much us, as the world needs it. Belarus does not tire of making efforts to overcome contradictions across the entire Eurasian space. The current international agenda is stirring. The Middle East is boiling over, Ukraine is not extinguished, Taiwan may wake up.

And this is not counting other local conflicts. What can threaten the world? Alexander Lukashenko talked about it with important guests from the EU and Russia.

"It is alarming that we can destroy even the bad, as we criticize it, system of world order that exists today. And we are making more and more steps to a full-scale war with the use of the most deadly weapons," Lukashenko said.

According to him, the Americans are supplying Ukraine with ATACMS missiles and this is the escalation of the conflict.