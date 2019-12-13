What will accession to SCO bring to Belarus?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is said to be the new world control center. 3.400 billion people - this is the total population of the member states of the organization today. The largest economies of the world including China, India, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan are already members of the organization. There are a number of other partners. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Maldives and others have applied for membership this year, which proves once again that the SCO is made up of countries that are willing to unite to develop and isolate themselves from sanctions and unipolar ideas of the Western world. After the summit in Samarkand, Belarus is changing its status from a partner to a member of the SCO.



