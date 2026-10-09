CIS Chairmanship Passes to Uzbekistan in 2027

Uzbekistan will assume the chairmanship of the CIS in 2027. The relevant decision was signed in Turkmenistan following a meeting of the Council of Heads of State, BelTA reports.

The chairmanship of the Commonwealth’s bodies is held for a one-year term based on the principle of annual rotation, following the alphabetical order of the countries' names in Russian. The outgoing and incoming chairpersons serve as co-chairs; accordingly, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan will act as co-chairs in 2027.