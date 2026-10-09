CIS Determines Themes for 2028 and 2029

Within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), 2028 has been declared the Year of Social Development and Quality of Life, while 2029 has been designated the Year of CIS Transport Connectivity. These decisions were adopted at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan, BelTA reports.

Activities for the Year of Social Development and Quality of Life are expected to focus on improving the legal and regulatory framework in the social and labor spheres, exchanging expertise and best practices regarding social support for the population, and holding international forums on pressing issues of legal, socio-economic, and socio-demographic policy among CIS member states.

Meanwhile, the Year of CIS Transport Connectivity will focus on the development of transport routes, logistics chains, and transport services. Related activities will aim at consolidating efforts to establish sustainable and accessible transport and transit corridors for the states, including landlocked nations.

Photo: BelTA