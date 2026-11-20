Strengthening interparliamentary interaction and developing coordinated approaches to current challenges across the CIS space: the autumn session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States continues its work in Turkmenistan.

Igor Brilevich, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“Belarus and Turkmenistan share identical positions on absolutely every item of the global agenda, so we will continue to develop all these areas of cooperation. The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly is an excellent platform for comparing notes, aligning our positions and working to strengthen the sovereignty of our independent states.”

20 November marks the second day of the session. On the margins of the international gathering, the 61st plenary meeting of the Assembly will be held. Legislators will consider and adopt a package of model documents in the areas of migration, social policy and regional security.