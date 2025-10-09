Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

"CIS Plus", Military Cooperation: CIS Leaders Signing Package of Documents Following the Summit

Image

Following the CIS Summit in Dushanbe, CIS leaders signed a package of documents, BelTA reports.

The CIS heads of state signed resolutions establishing a new format – "CIS Plus" – and granting the SCO observer status within the CIS.

In addition, the Summit approved the Concept of Military Cooperation among CIS States until 2030, a program for cooperation among CIS states in strengthening border security at external borders for 2026-2030, a program for cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism, and a number of other documents.

Разделы:

Politics