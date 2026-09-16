Coale Called Talks in Minsk Fruitful

Following the talks in Minsk, U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale stated that Belarus and the United States would continue working to resolve outstanding issues, BelTA reports."The parties will continue working to resolve the remaining issues. Once all issues are resolved and agreed upon by both sides, there will be further releases of individuals and lifting of sanctions against Belarusian companies," John Coale stated.

He noted that the recent talks in Minsk had been very fruitful. "As always, I thank Belarus and extend my sincere thanks to President Lukashenko," the U.S. Special Envoy said.

As previously reported, following this round of Belarusian-American talks, the U.S. announced plans to lift sanctions on two Belarusian companies: JSC Lakokraska and the concern "Bellesbumprom".

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