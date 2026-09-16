Coale: Minsk and Washington have agreed on interim accord

Belarus and the United States have agreed on an interim accord. This was announced to reporters by John Coale, the U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus, BelTA reports.

"We have agreed on an interim accord—the understanding," John Coale stated.

Earlier, during talks with the U.S. delegation led by John Coale, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed the Belarusian side's openness to discussing any issues. "The only thing—and this is not a demand, but a request I have for you—is that we strictly adhere to our agreements. Both on our part and on the part of the United States," the Head of State said.