The IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, held this week, has firmly cemented its status as a crucial diplomatic platform – experts agree.

While the West considers military force the primary argument in political battles, Belarus engages in dialogue and unites around the idea of peace.

Many conference guests emphasized the experience of the older generation and the events of 80 years ago, as it is crucial to prevent such a recurrence.

Gulshan Pashayeva, Member of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, 7th convocation:

"How can we resolve a situation in which each side has its own opinion and position, but their interests differ, and each side appeals to specific concepts? For example, Russia believes that NATO's proliferation and expansion poses a serious security threat. Ukraine, however, believes it has every right to join any bloc or organization in which it would like to participate. These are completely different perspectives, and this creates a serious challenge in terms of finding a unified approach. I believe that Russia and Ukraine must reach some kind of consensus. In this regard, it is certainly encouraging that a trilateral meeting is scheduled to take place soon in Abu Dhabi, specifically with American mediation. This trilateral meeting seems very important to us all in terms of finding solutions, at least on the technical level, which could help Russia and Ukraine find a crucial basis for moving forward in finding a solution to this problem."