At a session of the Council of the Republic, a bill "On the Ratification of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea" was approved, reports BELTA.

The Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between the two nations was signed in Pyongyang on March 26, 2026, during an official visit by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

"The provisions of the treaty establish a legal framework for the development of political relations between the two states and encompass key areas of bilateral cooperation in the economic, scientific-technical, and humanitarian spheres. Specifically, it provides for collaboration in the fields of trade, agriculture, education, healthcare, sports, culture, and tourism," noted Yevgeny Shestakov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

Certain articles of the treaty address issues such as regional cooperation, mutual travel by citizens, and the development of a legal framework for collaboration in combating crime, protecting the environment, and addressing the aftermath of natural disasters.