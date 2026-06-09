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CSTO Foreign Ministers issue statement on 85th anniversary of Great Patriotic War start
The CSTO Foreign Ministers' Council is being held in Kazan. Belarus is represented by Maxim Ryzhenkov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov briefed his colleagues on the initiatives of Russia's current CSTO chairmanship. Issues of international and regional security are up for discussion.
Following the meetings, they plan to approve documents that will be submitted for consideration at the CSTO Collective Security Council session on November 11 in Moscow. Particular attention is paid to preserving historical identity.
Before the meeting, participants laid flowers at the Eternal Flame in Kazan. In connection with the 85th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, the foreign ministers issued a statement. It notes that a more equitable multipolar world order is emerging in Eurasia. This refers to the emergence and strengthening of new global centers. It emphasizes that the opponents' desire to solve their problems and strengthen their own security at the expense of others through force leads not to peace, but to the chaos of international life, the exacerbation of old conflicts, and the emergence of new ones.