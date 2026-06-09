CSTO Foreign Ministers issue statement on 85th anniversary of Great Patriotic War start

Before the meeting, participants laid flowers at the Eternal Flame in Kazan. In connection with the 85th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, the foreign ministers issued a statement. It notes that a more equitable multipolar world order is emerging in Eurasia. This refers to the emergence and strengthening of new global centers. It emphasizes that the opponents' desire to solve their problems and strengthen their own security at the expense of others through force leads not to peace, but to the chaos of international life, the exacerbation of old conflicts, and the emergence of new ones.