Minsk is taking proactive steps to contain threats from the West, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) stated during a briefing held via a video link connecting Moscow, Minsk, Astana, and Bishkek.

Taalatbek Masadykov noted that the western sector of the CSTO’s area of responsibility is currently a priority—even more pressing than the situation in Central Asia.

The CSTO Secretary General emphasized that the organization is concerned about the growing military presence of NATO member states, as well as deployments within the territories of Poland and the Baltic states.

Taalatbek Masadykov pointed out that active construction of fortifications is underway on the other side of the border.

Taalatbek Masadykov, CSTO Secretary General:

"Belarus serves as a vital forward flank. I believe that, thanks to the prudent approach of Lukashenko and the country’s entire leadership, many proactive measures are being taken to contain potential threats and challenges from the West at their very inception—preventing them from escalating further."

4th Conference on Eurasian Security to be held November 3–4

Strategies for countering potential threats to regional peace will be addressed at the upcoming 4th Conference on Eurasian Security, scheduled to take place in Minsk on November 3–4.

Participants will discuss security issues across the Eurasian space, the role of the CSTO within "Greater Eurasia," and the development of an initiative for a "Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century."