“Cynical Pre-Election Stunt”: Belarus Slams Latvia Over Sudden Border Closure

In the chase for political points, Riga has once again forgotten about ordinary people. This is the core message of a statement issued by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Latvia’s decision to close the border with Belarus, BelTA reports.

Official spokesperson Ruslan Varankov, who read the statement to journalists, stressed that references to a technical malfunction at a Latvian checkpoint appear frankly unconvincing.

“This looks especially unconvincing against the backdrop of drivers’ own accounts that they were advised to turn back in accordance with a written instruction from Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Dombrava,” the statement says.

“It is obvious that behind the supposed breakdown lies yet another link in the chain of instrumentalising the border issue. The fact that the decision on the de-facto closure was taken in haste by Interior Minister Jānis Dombrava personally — the leader of one of the political forces — leaves no doubt about the pre-election nature of this cynical move ahead of the Saeima elections scheduled for 3 October,” the document notes.

Recent calls by the same minister for Latvian citizens to refrain from travelling to Belarus fit the same pattern.

“And this against the background of substantial interest among Latvians in visiting our country,” the MFA underlined. “What is most striking is that, in the pursuit of political points, Riga has once again forgotten about people. No one bothered to give citizens advance notice, turning them into bargaining chips in a political game. The situation mirrors the high-handed practice of the Lithuanian authorities at the end of 2025, when the border was likewise closed without warning under a far-fetched pretext.”

“Moreover, such irresponsible actions inflict tangible damage on international trade, undermining transit routes between the European Union and China as well as the countries of Central Asia, and strike at Latvia’s own economic interests,” the Foreign Ministry is convinced. “In this regard, the competent Latvian authorities would do well to conduct their own investigation and establish where the real failure occurred — in the information systems or in the political bias of their leadership. It is characteristic that on the border with Russia ‘technical problems’ somehow do not arise and traffic continues.”

“We regard what has happened as yet another trampling of those very ‘European values’ that the Baltic states so like to invoke. Freedom of movement of citizens has once again been crudely sacrificed to momentary domestic political expediency,” the Belarusian MFA declared. “Even if system failures did indeed take place, it is doubtful that Latvia once joined the EU for the sake of such a level of technological resilience.”

In response to this unfriendly step, the Belarusian side reserves the right to take reciprocal measures against Latvia, including of a non-symmetrical nature, in order to protect national interests and the citizens of Belarus.

“Full responsibility for the consequences of such decisions rests with official Riga,” the statement concludes.