D. Mezentsev: Belarus and Russia can become the driving force of integration within Eurasian Economic Union
Belarus and Russia signed 28 union programs and can become a driving force of integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as transfer new experience to the CIS countries. This opinion was expressed in an interview to our channel by the Union State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev. Despite numerous Internet reports, the integration ordinance, signed by the heads of states, does not threaten the Belarusian sovereignty in any way. It is first of all a reset of economic relations between the two countries.
Uniting the economic potential of Belarus and Russia will be a powerful answer to the sanctions pressure. Our course, the economic rapprochement is not welcomed in the West, moreover, the European Parliament warned Russia and threatened with additional measures in case of support for Minsk.
Our updated military doctrine is also causing tension in the European Union. As the Secretary of State stressed, it is not intended to frighten anyone, but is purely defensive in nature, for the sake of reliable protection of the borders of the Union State.
