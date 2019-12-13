Lukashenko about Belarusian-Russian negotiations and decisions made: It'll get easier from now on

Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin noted the efficiency of negotiations in Minsk held in an enlarged format with the participation of government representatives.

"We have just summed up our work in the extended format and found that we have moved away from the governmental issues and discussed the whole range of the Belarusian-Russian relations including the social and economic issues. At least all the issues have been addressed. It will be easier from now on. Thank you very much. I think that people will appreciate our decisions we have made here today and our strategy," said the President of Belarus.

In his turn, Vladimir Putin said that people will evaluate the decisions adopted during the negotiations based on the results of joint work. "But in general, if you look at the fact that last year there was already a 30% increase in trade turnover - these are specific things. These are jobs, wages for the people. And this year we can reach $40 billion - this is a big, serious volume," said the President of Russia.